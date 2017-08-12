2 kids hurt in Carroll Co. crash; semi crashes into house

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Two children were injured in a crash that sent a semi into a house in Carroll County Friday evening.

Indiana State Police said the incident happened just south of Delphi on Highway 21.

Police say a 37-year-old woman driving a Chevy Cruze disregarded a stop sign and crashed into a semi, which caused the semi to crash into a house.

An 8-year-old and a 12-year-old, who were both riding in the Cruze, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers in the crash were treated and released at the scene.

