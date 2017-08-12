2 kids hurt in Carroll Co. crash; semi crashes into house

Fair
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – Two children were injured in a crash that sent a semi into a house in Carroll County Friday evening.
Indiana State Police said the incident happened just south of Delphi on Highway 21.
Police say a 37-year-old woman driving a Chevy Cruze disregarded a stop sign and crashed into a semi, which caused the semi to crash into a house.
An 8-year-old and a 12-year-old, who were both riding in the Cruze, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Both drivers in the crash were treated and released at the scene.
JUST IN: Semi vs. House in Carroll County just south of Delphi. Multiple people injured. Conditions unknown. ISP investigating. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/YPRJnctVM6— Katie Cox RTV6 (@KatieJoCox) August 12, 2017
