Delphi trick-or-treaters to walk with veterans for comfort after girls' killings

DELPHI, Ind. -- When children are trick-or-treating Delphi, Indiana Tuesday night, they will be walking side-by-side with local veterans.

A group of veterans will be meeting up with the children to make sure they feel comfortable going to the houses for candy.

Delphi has been through a lot since last year's Halloween.

On February 13, 2017, two Delphi girls, Abby Williams and Libby German, were hiking near the Monon High Bridge. They didn't return to the meetup location that afternoon, and friends and family started looking for them. Their bodies were found the next morning.

Police have received more than 24,000 tips in the case and interviewed more than 500 people, but so far no arrests have been made.

Tuesday night, the veterans will meet at the gazebo outside the courthouse at 5:30 p.m.

The event is supported by Delphi Mayor Shane Evans and Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.

"All of us are trained in the same thing to defend our country," one veteran said to WLFI in Lafayette. "So we want the veterans to defend our counties and our cities and let these kids be kids."

DELPHI

Indiana State Police released a picture of a suspect, which was taken by Liberty on her cell phone. She also captured a man's voice saying "down the hill" during what police call "criminal activity." You can listen to that recording and see the photo below.

Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information, to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

Delphi Daughters: The Untold Stories of Who Abby & Libby Were | Delphi investigation: The latest on finding the killer | TIMELINE: The disappearance and murders of Abby & Libby | 360 VIDEO: A tour of the Monon High Bridge Trail | Delphi Daughters: Families tell their story for the first time | Delphi girls murdered: What is the evidence? | Take 1 minute for justice for Abby & Libby

Top Trending Videos