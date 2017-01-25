Carson's to stay in Circle Centre Mall for next five years

INDIANAPOLIS – With the news of several stores leaving Circle Centre Mall within the past couple of years, there is one major anchor the downtown shopping destination doesn’t have to worry about leaving – Carson’s (at least for the next five years).

Carson’s signed a five-year contract extension to stay at Circle Centre Mall, according to Simon officials.

The contract extension comes just as two stores, Talbots and LOFT, closed down their locations last weekend.

These two stores are just a couple of dozens that have left the mall within the last year or so. Other stores that have closed up shop include: The Limited, Johnny Rockets, Yankee Candle, American Greetings, California Pizza Kitchen, GAP and others.

Despite the closures, the mall is looking forward to many new tenants like Burger Study, a high-end burger joint created by St. Elmo’s Steakhouse, and Burn by Rocky Patel, an upscale lounge and bar opening this summer.

H&M, a clothing store for women and men, is set to finish its expansion in late summer and Palomino, a downtown fine dining staple, just welcomed its first guests into its new private dining area on Jan. 21.

These developments have followed others like the opening of Nada, Punch Bowl Social and Primanti Bros.