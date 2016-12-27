Castleton Square Mall officials, police discuss safety after fights

INDIANAPOLIS -- Castleton Square Mall officials and Indianapolis police are trying to determine if changes need to made in light of several fights that broke out at the mall on Monday night.

Police were called to Castleton around 8 p.m. after there was a report of over 100 teens fighting in the mall. Seven juveniles were arrested.

IMPD Commander Chris Bailey says the fight started with two girls who were arguing about a boy on social media and the tension had been building for months.

This cell phone video of the fighting was taken by Nicole Gabana:

Mall staff and police say they agree that the safety of shoppers is their first priority. They also agree that they want to have enough police presence to put people at ease without making shoppers feel uncomfortable.

Normally, four officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department patrol the Castleton area but that number has been increased with "Operation Holiday Helper," a strategy implemented specifically for the holiday shopping season.

A spokesperson with IMPD says Holiday Helper will remain in place through winter break.

Parents are also being encouraged to accompany their children to the mall and not just drop them off. Police say young adults who appear to be loitering will be asked to leave.

The assistant manager for Castleton Square Mall says mall staff and police are meeting with Simon Property Group, the company that owns the mall, to try and determine whether or not changes need to be made to the rules or mall code of conduct.

Simon Property Group released the following statement: