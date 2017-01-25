Cell phone or charger causes fire at North Central High School

Light rain
HI: 54°
LO: 41°
HI: 40°
LO: 30°
HI: 31°
LO: 26°
INDIANAPOLIS -- Nobody was hurt Wednesday morning when a cell phone or charger caused a fire at an Indianapolis high school.
According to a spokesperson for North Central High School, either a cell phone or a cell phone charger in a student's backpack caused the fire.
Nobody was hurt, and class was back to normal by 9 a.m.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing man.
Hoosiers can again check out entrance passes for Indiana state parks this year.
An Indiana state representative apologized Tuesday for his recent controversial Facebook posts, saying he's committed to being a more…
A Kokomo man is hoping signs he created for the back of his vehicle will help his wife find a kidney donor.