Cell phone or charger causes fire at North Central High School

Matt McKinney
9:31 AM, Jan 25, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- Nobody was hurt Wednesday morning when a cell phone or charger caused a fire at an Indianapolis high school.

According to a spokesperson for North Central High School, either a cell phone or a cell phone charger in a student's backpack caused the fire.

Nobody was hurt, and class was back to normal by 9 a.m.

