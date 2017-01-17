Central Avenue bridge closes due to construction

INDIANAPOLIS -- Attention Fall Creek commuters: You may need to find a new route to or from work.

The Central Avenue bridge over Fall Creek closed on Friday, causing a backup during rush hour Tuesday morning.

The east side of the bridge suffers from erosion.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said work to replace the bridge will begin this spring, so it will be months before it reopens.

MAP | View an updated traffic map to find the best route

Detour for Central Avenue:

Turn left on Delaware Street, turn right on East Fall Creek Parkway South Drive to Pennsylvania Street, turn left on 22nd Street, turn right on Central Avenue

Detour for Fall Creek:

If you're heading northeast on Fall Creek Parkway, turn left on Meridian Street, then go north. If you're heading southwest, take Keystone Avenue to 25th Street. Turn left on 25th Street to go west.