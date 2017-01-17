Central Avenue bridge closes due to construction

Cloudy
HI: 51°
LO: 41°
HI: 43°
LO: 35°
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
INDIANAPOLIS -- Attention Fall Creek commuters: You may need to find a new route to or from work.
The Central Avenue bridge over Fall Creek closed on Friday, causing a backup during rush hour Tuesday morning.
The east side of the bridge suffers from erosion.
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said work to replace the bridge will begin this spring, so it will be months before it reopens.
MAP | View an updated traffic map to find the best route
Detour for Central Avenue:
Turn left on Delaware Street, turn right on East Fall Creek Parkway South Drive to Pennsylvania Street, turn left on 22nd Street, turn right on Central Avenue
Detour for Fall Creek:
If you're heading northeast on Fall Creek Parkway, turn left on Meridian Street, then go north. If you're heading southwest, take Keystone Avenue to 25th Street. Turn left on 25th Street to go west.
After you've hit that same pothole, in that same spot for what seems like the 10th time this week, it's time to do…
The Central Avenue bridge over Fall Creek closed on Friday, causing a backup during rush hour Tuesday morning.
The rain has ended, temperatures will fall through the 40s
After more than a quarter of students were diagnosed with a stomach illness Friday, a Howard County school is closed on Tuesday.
The national Board of Directors of Lambda Chi Alpha suspended the Butler University chapter Monday, according to a message from the…