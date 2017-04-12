Chemical spill closes two beaches at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore

PORTER, Ind. -- Two beaches at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore are closed because of a chemical spill.

The National Park Service closed the West Beach and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk sites because of a potentially hazardous chemical that was spilled into the Burns Waterway on Tuesday.

The beaches were closed to visitors as a health and safety precaution until the park service is able to gather more information about the chemical spilled into the waterway.

The National Park Service says people and their pets should avoid contact with the water of Lake Michigan or Burns Waterway in the West Beach and Portage Lakefront areas until further notice.

The National park Service is monitoring the situation and plans to provide an update on park closures after 10 a.m. Wednesday.