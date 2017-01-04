Woman struck and killed on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night on Indianapolis' northwest side.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Michigan Road at West 79th Street.

Police say a woman in her 50's was crossing Michigan Road with her husband. He was not hit.

They believe she may have dropped something in the road, and turned back to pick it up, when she was hit by a vehicle.

She later died at St. Vincent Hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and is fully cooperating with police.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the accident.

In an earlier version of this story, RTV6 reported that a child was hit by a car. The initial 911 call indicated a child was the victim. We later learned that it was an adult female who had been struck and killed. We regret the error.