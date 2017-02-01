Children's Museum unveils new pricing structure

Matt McKinney
6:19 AM, Feb 1, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Children's Museum of Indianapolis announced a new pricing structure Wednesday, aiming to give families more opportunities to plan their trip in advance.

The museum announced Plan-Ahead Pricing, meaning the further out the date you plan to go to the museum, the cheaper the tickets will be.

Tickets will range from $12-$35, with the average day-of projected price to be $21.75. The museum said there will be 42 days this year when the day-of price will be $16 or less, including eight Sundays.

If you buy a ticket but can't use it, call the museum before 5 p.m. The face value of your ticket can be applied to another day.

There will be a $5 charge for First Thursdays, which used to be free.

You can start buying tickets for the Plan-Ahead Pricing schedule Wednesday. You can redeem them beginning March 13, the week of Spring Break.

