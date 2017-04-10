Chipotle, Jimmy Johns restaurants near IUPUI damaged in fire

INDIANAPOLIS -- A fire caused more than $500,000 in damage to businesses at a strip mall near IUPUI's campus Monday morning.

The fire damaged businesses at 605 W. 11th St., at Chipotle, Jimmy Johns, Lux on Capitol and Charles Brown Architect. It started sometime before 1:55 a.m., when a passerby noticed smoke coming from the strip mall and called 911.

The fire started in a supply closet of the Chipotle.

The fire was out at 2:45 a.m.

Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson Rita Reith said strip mall fires are some of the most challenging fires they face:

Tactics employed on a strip mall fire are very similar to a high rise building fire with the layout horizontal instead of vertical. Sheer size, common hallways, attic spaces, hidden void spaces and multiple points of entry all add up to a very challenging environment for firefighters to navigate. Heavy black charged smoke, sooted windows and no visible fire are all signs of an oxygen starved fire deep within structure. All too often these types of fires go south quickly and firefighters get injured or even killed. The crews on this fire showed the type of aggressive attack methods that IFD trains for and utilizes and is known for. A job really well done. Teamwork matters.

The preliminary cause of the fire is electrical.

Reith said on the scene that the businesses will be closed Monday.