Churches lockdown during SWAT investigation on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Several Indianapolis churches were locked down following a domestic incident on the city’s southeast side Sunday morning.

Indianapolis police said a man and woman began arguing in a home near the intersection of Walker and Keystone Avenues around 11 a.m. SWAT crews were called to assist police when the man began waving his gun into the air, officers said.

Due to police activity, area churches went on lockdown while SWAT was on scene.

Officers said no one was hurt during the incident and the suspect was taken into custody.