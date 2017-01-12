Citizens Energy upgrades Riverside Park during service project

INDIANAPOLIS – Riverside Park, the city’s largest park, will look a little different in the coming days as it has underwent a serious makeover.

Over 300 volunteers from Citizens Energy helped to make improvements to the park by painting walls, adding storage and cleaning rooms.

The project is part of the group’s yearly Sharing the Dream service project that honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We’ve got monetary and in-kind donations totaling $1 million so it's an amazing project for Citizens, it's an amazing project for the community, and we couldn't be more excited,” said Jeffery Harrison, Citizens president and CEO.

The completed project will be revealed Monday during an open house event.