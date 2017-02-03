Columbus high school student involved in road rage crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A Columbus High School student and another person were involved in a road rage crash Thursday morning in Columbus, Indiana.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Columbus Police Department was called to a crash near the intersection of State Road 46 and Marr Road. They talked to the 18-year-old student, who said the driver of a Ford Taurus had been driving aggressively and slammed on his brakes to get her to crash into his vehicle.

She also said when they approached the intersection, the Taurus made a wide turn, intentionally hitting her 2004 Mitsubishi car and causing his vehicle to flip over.

She said he was upset because she honked at him when he passed her in a turn lane.

Officers spoke with the other driver, Jerry Wynn Jr., 52, North Vernon, who said he braked hard to discourage her from following too close. He also said he thought something was stuck under his brake pedal, causing him to crash.

Wynn was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for minor injuries and released.

Police talked to other witnesses at the scene, and cited Wynn for aggressive driving and reckless driving.