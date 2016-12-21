Columbus pastor's home burglarized while he preached Sunday morning, community steps up to help

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A community is coming together to help a Columbus pastor after his home was burglarized while he was preaching service Sunday Morning.

Pastor Justin White was preaching at First Christian Church when the thieves entered his home and stole roughly $11,000 worth of things.

The thieves stole their television and a drawer from Justin’s wife’s jewelry box, filled with rings, necklaces and bracelets.

But their television has already been replaced, by the officer who responded to the theft.

The thieves also raided his 8-year-old daughter, Lila’s bottle bank, stealing her change.

Her friend, Braeden Ferrell, 9, heard about the crime and donated money from his own piggy bank to help refill hers.

“It’s a good thing for the community,” said Braeden. “You are setting a good example for the community because they might do it for someone else.”

Pastor White says he and his family are thankful to the Columbus Community for stepping up and helping his family.

“This is really what Christmas is about,” said Pastor White. “What man intends for harm, God can use for good. And that is exactly what is happening here.”