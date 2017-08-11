Combined lottery jackpots climb to more than $750 million

Fair
INDIANAPOLIS -- If you haven't bought your tickets for this week's Mega Millions or Powerball yet you may want to make a stop.
Dueling jackpots for the states two biggest lotteries are set to make history as they climb to a combined total of more than $750 million.
There was no winner Tuesday night in the Mega Millions drawing so Friday's jackpot is now up to $393 million.
There was also no winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. That means Saturday's jackpot is worth $356 million.
Those jackpots are expected to climb as more tickets are bought for the upcoming lotteries.
