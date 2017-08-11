Combined lottery jackpots climb to more than $750 million

Katie Cox
5:34 PM, Aug 6, 2017
3:55 PM, Aug 11, 2017
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS --  If you haven't bought your tickets for this week's Mega Millions or Powerball yet you may want to make a stop.

Dueling jackpots for the states two biggest lotteries are set to make history as they climb to a combined total of more than $750 million. 

There was no winner Tuesday night in the Mega Millions drawing so Friday's jackpot is now up to $393 million.

There was also no winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. That means Saturday's jackpot is worth $356 million.

Those jackpots are expected to climb as more tickets are bought for the upcoming lotteries. 

MORE TOP STORIES | Police release sketch of Delphi suspect | Source: Richard Grundy III had a $50K bounty on his head, may have been target in funeral ambush | VIDEO: Huge snake spotted at Brown County State Park | Lt. Aaron Allan laid to rest

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News