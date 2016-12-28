Community centers offer a place for teens to hang out, stay safe

INDIANAPOLIS -- After the recent brawl at Castleton Mall, police are asking teens to seek alternate, safe locations to stay busy. - places like Concord Neighborhood Center on S. Meridian Street.

The center is open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. during the week, and it's a place where teens can hang out and also have a little fun.

Malaki Linden said the center is like a second home to him, he's been coming there for over a decade.

"It just gives them a place to come if their parents are still working, the can come here," said Malaki.

Briana McIntyre now works at the center, but she remembers coming there to hang out when she was younger.

"If you don't' have places like this, I feel like it leaves you more to wander. So that's all they have to do is wander around and figure out what can I do because I have no where to go," said Briana.

Briana said centers like the Concord Neighborhood Center could help keep kids like those involved in the Castleton fights out of trouble.

"if you have it open for teens and they don't have to pay or don't have to pay as much they will actually come," said Briana.

Concord is just one of several community centers that offer a place for young people to go, including several before and after school programs for younger kids.

You can find places or youth development, help with homework, recreational opportunities and even just an open gym to shoot some hoops.

All of these centers have the same goal - to keep kids occupied, in the game and drive them toward success.

For a community center near you, check out our list below: