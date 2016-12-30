Community honors war hero at ceremony in Franklin

A community came together to honor a war hero who died on Christmas Eve.

Robert Hyatt, 91, was a decorated war hero who fought in World war 11, the Korean War and Vietnam. He received two purple hearts and 5 bronze stars.

Hyatt was a medic. Friends say he tried to re-enlist at 65 so he could serve in Operation Desert Storm.

Hyatt will be buried will full military honors at Butler Camp National Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois on January 7.

Watch the video above to see a bit of how Hyatt was remembered.