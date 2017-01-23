Country 'Megaticket' coming to Klipsch this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Country music fans: Listen up.

Six of the genre's biggest artists will be at Klipsch Music Center this summer for the "Megaticket."

The schedule is:

Flordia Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane - Saturday, June 24

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young - Saturday, July 1

Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown - Saturday, July 15

Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi - Saturday, July 22

Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell - Friday, Aug. 11

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and more - Friday, Sept. 15

Tickets for the full package go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Ticket information is available here.

Ticket packages are as follows: