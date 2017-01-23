Country 'Megaticket' coming to Klipsch this summer

Matt McKinney
11:23 AM, Jan 23, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Country music fans: Listen up. 

Six of the genre's biggest artists will be at Klipsch Music Center this summer for the "Megaticket."

The schedule is:

  • Flordia Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane - Saturday, June 24
  • Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young - Saturday, July 1
  • Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown - Saturday, July 15
  • Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi - Saturday, July 22
  • Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell - Friday, Aug. 11
  • Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and more - Friday, Sept. 15

Tickets for the full package go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Ticket information is available here. 

Ticket packages are as follows:

  • GOLD PACKAGE $695: Guarantees the same lower pavilion, reserved seat, for each of the six shows plus a Legacy Parking pass, which consists of one parking pass, per show, per order.
  • SILVER PACKAGE $495: Guarantees the same upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows.
  • BRONZE PACKAGE $350: Guarantees the same rear upper pavilion, reserved seat for each of the six shows, in the back of sections H or D.
  • HARRISON COLLEGE LAWN PACKAGE $175: Guarantees a lawn ticket for each of the six shows.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News