Cout of appeals will not hear case challenging "RFRA fix" lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Court of Appeals won't take up an appeal from four cities over a ruling that allows a legal challenge to proceed against their nondiscrimination ordinances.

The cities of Indianapolis, Carmel, Bloomington, and Columbus had appealed a Hamilton Co. Judge's decision to allow the lawsuit from Indiana Family Institute and the American Family Association of Indiana to proceed.

The groups claim that the changes to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and city ordinances banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity are unconstitutionally unfair to conservative Christian and Christian-owned businesses.

The cities contended that religious conservative groups did not have the standing to sue.

The state court of appeals declined to hear the cities' appeal.

The case will now return to Hamilton County.

