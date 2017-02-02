Coyote sightings on the rise in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Coyote sightings are on the rise in parts of central Indiana and officials are warning people to be cautious and keep an eye on their smaller pets.

According to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources coyotes are native to Indiana and were a rare sight until the early 1970s when urban development began to expand into more forestry areas.

Today, coyotes can be found throughout the state and are a common sight in many urban areas as suburbs grow and their habitats continue to shrink.

Coyotes generally come into residential areas when they're looking for a source of food. That could include trash, your pet's food or even your small pets.

In recent weeks sightings have been reported in parts of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel and Greenwood. Police in Greenwood issued a warning to pet owners earlier this month that attacks from the wild animal on small pets and livestock are on the rise.

Johnson County coyote sightings and attacks have been a common occurrence over the last few years, So much so that the city of Greenwood has created an online database to track coyote sightings in the area. Each sighting lists the time, date and location of the sighting. Like the two shown below that were entered on Feb. 1.

If you live in the Greenwood area and spot a coyote, make sure to log your sighting HERE.

Another place people are turning to report their sightings is through the popular social networking app Nextdoor.

Nextdoor allows users to connect with people who live in their own and nearby neighborhoods.

People use the app to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods, sell goods and services or keep up with crimes. Lately, the app has been used to warn neighbors about sightings of coyotes.

Indiana isn’t the only state dealing with the creatures getting too close for comfort. A quick Google search for “coyote sightings” will show that just since the beginning of the year, dozens have been spotted in urban areas across the United States.

So what should you do to help keep coyotes out of your neighborhood? We've put together a list of best practices to make your yard and home less appealing to coyotes and other wild animals.

Coyote Prevention Techniques:

Feed pets indoors when possible; pick up leftovers if feeding outdoors and store pet and livestock feed where it’s inaccessible to wildlife.

Eliminate water bowls and other artificial water sources (if possible).

Position bird feeders in a location that is less likely to attract small animals or bring the feeders in at night (to keep coyotes from feeding on the bird food or the other animals).

Do not discard edible garbage where coyotes can get to it. Secure garbage containers

Trim and clean shrubbery near ground level to reduce hiding cover for coyotes or their prey.

Do not allow pets to run free and provide secure nighttime housing for them.

If you start seeing coyotes around your home, discourage them by shouting, making loud noises or throwing rocks but NEVER corner a coyote – always give the coyote a free escape route.

Below are some GUIDELINES from Coyote Smarts on what to do if you see a Coyote: