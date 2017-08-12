CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. -- Police in Carroll County, Indiana arrested a man Friday in connection with the suspicious death of a man in Deer Creek.

James L. Haas, 59, of Burnettsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said the call came in just before 11 a.m. Thursday from a home in the 7000 block east of CR 470 N in Deer Creek.

Richard Mark Houchin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leazenby said the death was investigated as “suspicious” because the home was in disarray as if there had been a struggle.

Investigators have not released a cause of death, but Leazenby said the fatal injuries were due to head trauma.

The death remains under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Department at (765) 564-2413.