Former high school volleyball coach, teacher's aide accused of having sex with Lafayette student

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A former volleyball coach and teacher’s aide was accused of having sex with a student within the Lafayette School Corporation Thursday.

An investigation involving Carlee Barmby, 22, began in April when a student at Jefferson High School told authorities they were sent photos of her breasts.

Barmby was charged with two counts of child seduction after Lafayette police said she had sex with a student.

Barmby served as an assistant coach for the school’s boys’ volleyball team.

She was booked into Tippecanoe County Jail without bond.

MORE FROM THE CRIME BEAT | The ‘Grundy Crew’ has a long history in Indianapolis. It may have caught up with them. | PC: Man murdered over missing drugs belonging to the ‘Mexican Mafia’ | Why are .40-calibers surging in Indy as crime guns? | Message written in blood leads IMPD to murder suspect | MAP: 2017 Indianapolis Homicides