IDOC: Woman smuggled drugs into Putnamville Correctional Facility in her bra

INDIANAPOLIS -- Three people have been charged with attempting to smuggle drugs to inmates at the Putnamville Correctional Facility.

Angelica White, 35, was arrested earlier this month in Indianapolis on a warrant for trafficking with an inmate.

According to the Indiana Department of Correction, White confessed to investigators that she had smuggled illegal drugs in her bra to a prisoner as recently as June 25.

The inmate she was allegedly attempting to smuggle the drugs to, Derrick Proctor, is serving multiple consecutive sentences out of Marion and LaPorte counties for aggravated battery, gang activity and trafficking with an inmate.

In addition to White, Putnamville correctional officers arrested two people Wednesday who were allegedly trying to smuggle methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana into the prison.

The IDOC said officers spotted Charles Eugene Riggles, 33, and Felicia D. Ford, 32, attempting to hide a package behind a container in the prison’s parking lot.

Inside the package, officers found more than 30 grams of meth and 55 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Ford’s husband, Marvin Ford, is serving a 30-year sentence out of Marion County at the prison for attempted murder.

Both Ford and Riggles were arrested on preliminary charges of attempted possession and attempted trafficking and dealing of methamphetamine and marijuana.

