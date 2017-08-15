IMPD: 18-year-old arrested for shooting sister during argument

INDIANAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested Monday on charges of shooting his older sister.

IMPD officers were called to the 6100 block of East 21st Street just before 8 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find 24-year-old Kesean Reeves suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg. She was immediately transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where she was reported in good condition.

Detectives learned that Reeves’ brother, 18-year-old JaQuan Forte, was the alleged shooter. Police said they believed Forte and his mother were arguing about him being out of the house too late. At some point during the argument, police said Reeves apparently used a stun gun on Forte in an attempt to prevent any injury.

Police said they believe Forte then pulled a handgun and shot his sister in the leg.

Forte was arrested on Monday on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, domestic battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday at 1 p.m.

