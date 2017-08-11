Inmate suffers apparent cardiac arrest at Arrestee Processing Center

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and IMPD are investigating the death of an inmate who went into apparent cardiac arrest at the Arrestee Processing Center overnight.
According to the MCSO, George Davis, 36, began having an elevated heart rate at the APC at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday. Medical staff determined he needed to be transported to the hospital, and EMS was called.
Medics began rendering Davis aid at the APC. He was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:13 a.m.
The MCSO said it believes Davis went into cardiac arrest.
Davis was arrested Wednesday and initially brought to the APC shortly before 4 p.m. He was arrested on charges of fraud and for three outstanding warrants for resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, possession of a narcotic and operating a vehicle without a license.
Davis is the fourth inmate to die in MCSO custody this year.