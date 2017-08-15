ISP Supt. Carter: Reports of new Delphi information 'simply not accurate'

Some of those stories, according to Supt. Carter, contained information that was not accurate. Chiefly, that police have recovered new audio in the case. RTV6 did not report that.
“Any notion of the release of information regarding the Delphi murders is simply not accurate,” Carter said.
Carter said state police continue to encourage anyone with information in the case to call in with tips. ISP has received thousands upon thousands so far, and continues to work through them.
“The murderer is still out there and someone knows who he is,” Carter said. “We want to keep this in the forefront of Delphi, Carroll County, Indiana and all of the Midwest. One day this killer will be brought to justice. He just doesn’t know when.”
Above: The composite sketch of the suspect in Abby and Libby's murders released by state police. If you recognize this man, you're asked to call 844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324.
Indiana State Police released a picture of a suspect, which was taken by Liberty on her cell phone. She also captured a man's voice saying "down the hill" during what police call "criminal activity." You can listen to that recording and see the photo below.
Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information, to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.