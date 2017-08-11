LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Lafayette police have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide late Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Eastwich Drive.

Lafayette Police say two people were found dead inside the home. The Tippecanoe County Coroner's office identified the victims as Catalina Campuzano-Lujano, 67, and Gustavo Sanchez, 38.

Franco Navarrete, 52, was taken into custody for questioning late Thursday morning and later booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on two counts of murder.

This case remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Detective division. Anyone with further information regarding this crime should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

