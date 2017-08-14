Man found shot to death on porch at east side house

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was found shot to death early Monday morning at a house on Indianapolis' east side.

The man was found on a porch of a house near the intersection of Pleasant Run Parkway North near Linwood Avenue.

Police were called just before 2 a.m.

It is unknown whether the victim knew the people who live at the house. He has not been identified.

Homicide detectives were seen on the porch looking for evidence near the door.

