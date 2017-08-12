Man shot on far east side, dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man shot on Indianapolis' far-east side died at a hospital Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday, in the 10000 block of Hawkins Court.

When officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

MAP | 2017 Indianapolis Homicides

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. You can also text “INDYCS” plus your tip to 274637. Your tip can be reported anonymously.

