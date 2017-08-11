Northern Indiana man gets 3 years for withholding HIV status

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to three years in prison for having sex with women and not telling them he was HIV-positive.

Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Spoor of Silver Lake was sentenced Wednesday in Allen Superior Court after pleading guilty to three counts of malicious mischief in June.

Online court and prison records show Spoor is awaiting trial on the same charge in Marshall County and has been convicted of the same offense in Kosciusko County.

Court records show several women have told police similar stories about meeting Spoor online and engaging in sexual relationships with him, not knowing of his HIV status.

Silver Lake is a Kosciusko County town about 40 miles west of Fort Wayne.

