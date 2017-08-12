INDIANAPOLIS -- A man died following a shooting on the city’s northwest side Friday night.

Sgt. Kendale Adams with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Park Central Drive West near an apartment complex around 6 p.m.

Adams said the victim died at the hospital and did not release any further details.

