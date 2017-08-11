Prosecutors drop all charges against two alleged members of the 'Grundy Crew'

INDIANAPOLIS -- Prosecutors dropped all charges against two alleged members of the “Grundy Crew” on Thursday, citing evidentiary issues.

Victor Wells, 26, and Anthony Tinnin, 30, were two of 11 defendants charged with being part of an alleged drug-trafficking ring in October 2015.

The alleged members of the Grundy Crew were facing a slew of charges ranging from dealing in cocaine to corrupt business influence to criminal gang activity. They all also faced multiple charges of conspiracy to commit murder – but those counts were dropped previously after a witness was found to have lied to police.

Tinnin and Wells were scheduled to begin trial on Monday, coincidentally Wells’ 27th birthday, but will instead spend the day outside of court – although, both remain in jail on drug dealing and firearms charges from separate, unrelated cases in July.

The prosecutor’s office didn’t provide any detail in its one-page motion to the court Thursday afternoon, saying citing only unspecified “evidentiary problems.”

Wells and Tinnin are the first alleged members of the “Grundy Crew” to have all of the charges in the October 2015 case dismissed against them. Eight of their co-defendants, including alleged ringleader Richard Grundy III himself, have all agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges.

The most recent of the co-defendants to reach a plea was David Carroll, 34, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of possession of marijuana and received a sentence of time served. He was in the Marion County Jail for 361 days following his November 2015 arrest. That’s just four days less than the maximum sentence allowed by law for a class “A” misdemeanor.

Wells’ lawyer, Jack Crawford, declined to comment on the charges being dismissed.

With the dismissal of charges against Wells and Tinnin, the only remaining defendant in the case is 27-year-old Eric Butler, who has been in custody since December for violating the terms of his pre-trial release. Butler also faces charges of possession and dealing in narcotics from an unrelated December 2016 case.

