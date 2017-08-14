Suspected drunken driver crashes into IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS -- An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was hurt when a suspected drunken driver crashed into their vehicle late Sunday night.

The crash happened around near the intersection of 64th and Meridian streets.

Officer Elizabeth Wilson was headed south on Meridian Street on a run around 11 p.m. Sunday. A 2008 Lincoln MKZ, driven by Charles Smith, was traveling north and turned into the officer's vehicle.

Smith tested positive for alcohol at the scene, IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams said.

Adams said Wilson appeared to suffer a concussion and complained from chest pains from the crash.

MORE TOP STORIES | 26-year-old from California charged in 'Brian Kil' Plainfield, Danville school threats case | Jason Brown, man accused of shooting Lt. Aaron Allan, arrives in court with head down, silent | Large pipeline collapses at Rolls-Royce plant on Indy's southwest side | In her words: Wife of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan writes touching eulogy | Best public high schools in Indiana for 2018