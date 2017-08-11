Teen runaway found living in Carroll County with registered sex offender

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. -- A 17-year-old Oklahoma girl who has been considered a runaway for more than a year was found living in Carroll County with a registered sex offender.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, deputies were responding to a 911 hang up call at a home in Wildwood Trailer Court on Wednesday when they found the girl with two older men from Illinois.

Investigators say the girl they found had been listed as a runaway since March 2016. Her identity has not been released because she is a minor.

One of the men was identified by deputies as Matthew McNair, 36. McNair is a registered sex offender out of Bureau County, Illinois and had an active warrant out for his arrest in Stark County, Illinois. Charges will be filed against the second man in the home by the Carroll County Prosecutor's Office.

McNair was arrested and taken to Carroll County jail to await extradition, but Sheriff Lazenby said he is still facing local charges for the incident with the runaway teen.

