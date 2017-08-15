Two Indianapolis men named in federal indictment of alleged MS-13 gang members

INDIANAPOLIS -- Federal officers identified two men with Indianapolis ties as part of an indictment of 10 alleged members of the MS-13 criminal organization announced Tuesday.
The indictment centers around an alleged Columbus, Ohio, clique of the MS-13 gang – which federal officials described as “one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the United States today.”
"MS-13 members have killed children and pregnant women, extorted immigrant-owned businesses, and trafficked underage girls to sell them for sex,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a written statement.
The indictment alleges the 10 defendants – among them 32-year-old Jose Martin Neftali Aguilar-Rivera and 22-year-old Jose Manuel Romero-Parada, both of Indianapolis – conspired to commit extortion through the use of threatened or actual force, violence or fear to intimidate their victims into paying money to the defendants and their co-conspirators.
The Indy men (left to right): Jose Martin Nectaly Aguilar-Rivera, 32, and Jose Manuel Romero-Parada, 22. Romero-Parada remains a fugitive. pic.twitter.com/0CM4xN1ekE