Video captures dramatic end to police chase in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS -- The dramatic end of a police chase was caught on video Thursday after a suspect fleeing from police finally gave up, his car pouring smoke in the middle of Fountain Square.

The chase began when IMPD officers observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the 300 block of East Morris Street and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Jahzanda Williams fled, leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit.

During the chase, Williams crashed into a car parked at the intersection of Prospect and Olive streets.

At that point, police said Williams and his passenger, later identified as 37-year-old Samuel Hampton, attempted to discard more than 20 baggies of synthetic marijuana and nearly two dozen small foil packages of heroin.

Officers positioned their cars to try to trap Williams’ vehicle, but he reportedly rammed it past the squad cars and kept fleeing.

Police said Williams drove another block before finally stopping his vehicle.

In a video of the end of the chase provided by an RTV6 viewer, police can be seen pulling one of the men out of the car, which is billowing smoke from damage sustained during the chase.

IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams said both Williams and Hampton have extensive criminal histories, and that Williams was on pre-trial release as a serious violent felon at the time of the chase.

“What you see here is good policing that has resulted in the apprehension of dangerous individuals,” Adams said.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the chase.

Williams and Hampton were arrested without further incident and booked into jail on preliminary charges of dealing and possession of heroin, dealing and possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.

