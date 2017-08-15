Woman shot multiple times on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A woman was shot multiple times late Monday night on Indianapolis' north side.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 7200 block of Camwood Court.

An unidentified 19-year-old woman was shot multiple times. Police do not have any suspect information.

The woman was was rushed into surgery at a hospital.

No further information is available.

