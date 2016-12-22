Cross back on Knightstown tree

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. -- The cross at the center of an ACLU lawsuit has been put back on a Christmas tree in Knightstown, Indiana. The caveat? It's on the side of the tree, instead of at the top.

Kenneth Falk, the legal director of American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, said the town's lawyers proposed moving the cross to a different part of the tree, making it less prominent in the display.

The ACLU did not think that is constitutional, but said as long as the cross isn't at the top of the tree, they wouldn't seek an injunction.

The controversy started when the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of a Knightstown resident who claimed having a Latin cross on the tree violated the separation of church and state.

The cross was removed because the town couldn't win the court case, according to the Knightstown Town Council.

The cross' removal led to a vigil at the tree. Dozens of people showed up to pray that the city would be able to keep the cross on the tree.

