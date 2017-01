Cryogenics isn't about freezing bodies, it's about saving money

INDIANAPOLIS – If you could freeze your car’s breaks to help save money, would you? Well that’s exactly what the Indianapolis Fire Department and other organizations are doing with cryogenics.

Not to get confused with cryotherapy, a process that uses “hyper-cool temperatures to accelerate healing in soft tissue, joints, and to increase metabolism.”

At Circle City Cryogenics, items like brake rotors and others are placed into a chamber set at 300 degrees below zero to help preserve them long term.

Since using cryogenics, the Indianapolis Fire Department has saved nearly $250,000 within the past year.

