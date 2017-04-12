Customers accuse taxidermy of running afoul

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- As turkey hunting season approaches, the Better Business Bureau is issuing an alert about a taxidermist accused of taking customers’ money without doing the work promised.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau both show half a dozen complaints about Brownsburg Taxidermy, 9630 N State Road 267, earning the company an F rating.

“Half a dozen complaints would be something we would look at for a business of that size,” said Tim Maniscalo, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana. “When we contacted the company we didn't get a response. It's always important if we do contact a business to give some sort of response because no response will get a bad rating for you.”

Kurt Gastel of Brownsburg dropped off his son’s largemouth bass in October 2015 to have it mounted.

“It was five pounds, 18 inches long,” said Gastel.

But a year and a half later, Gastel does not have his mount nor does he have a refund for his $100 deposit.

"I'm sure the deer carcasses he's taken are more expensive than the fish, so I'm sure a lot of people are out a lot more money than I am,” said Gastel. “So, I'm just trying to get the word out to keep other people from having to go through this."

Brownsburg Taxidermy owner Kevin McGrotty did not want to go on camera but said he’s running a year behind because of health, personal and financial problems.

He plans to finish all outstanding orders before closing this fall.

“I plan to file for bankruptcy, and I’m sending out letters to my customers letting them know what’s going on,” said McGrotty. “Everyone has their panties in a wad, but I’m struggling. I’m working every day to get caught up.”

McGrotty said he’s been running his taxidermy for eight years and has hundreds of happy customers.

“I’m planning to go back into the restaurant business after this,” said McGrotty.

Customer Kurt Gastel said he’s tried talking to McGrotty on numerous occasions about his fish mount to no avail.

Gastel said by now, his fish probably has freezer burn and will be difficult to mount successfully.

“It’s only 100 bucks, and at this point, it’s about the principle of the whole thing,” said Gastel. “I think it’s reached a level, a year and a half later, something needs to be done.

BBB Tips on Hiring a Company To Do a Service: