Deal to keep Carrier jobs in Indianapolis touted at first official White House press briefing

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Trump administration continues to tout hundreds of jobs that were saved at Indianapolis' Carrier plant as an example of how the new president intends on helping the American people get back to work.

When asked about conflicting unemployment rates used by Trump's administration during his first official White House briefing on Monday, press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump isn't focused on statistics as much as he is on whether or not the American people are doing better as a whole.

Spicer said the president's goal is getting as many Americans to work as possible.

That's when Spicer brought up Carrier (it's about 1:30 in on the video).

"I know when we talked about Carrier at one point someone said 'Well that's 1,000 jobs.,'" Spicer said at the first official White House press briefing. "You talk about those 1,000 jobs and their families, during the holiday season, I would beg to differ that those people were unbelievably ecstatic that the president and vice president intervened. Every one of these meetings that you saw happen at Trump Tower and then now, it's all about whether it's 2,000 jobs or 20,000 jobs, that's the focus. It's making sure that small businesses have greater opportunity to be successful, that American workers can have their wages lifted up, that the benefits they received in terms of health care and education are something that provide them the support that they need."

President Trump and Vice President Pence announced a deal last December to keep 800 jobs (not 1,000 as Spicer said) at the west-side plant, instead of moving them to Monterrey, Mexico. In exchange, Carrier will receive a $7 million tax break over the next ten years. Carrier's parent company, United Technologies, is also expected to invest $16 million into the Indianapolis plant.

"We did a good job with Carrier," Trump said at his first press conference as president-elect in early January. "I want to thank United Technologies, which owns Carrier. We saved close to 1,000 jobs. They were gone. Mike Pence and his staff really helped us a lot."

Carrier announced it was leaving Indianapolis in February 2016, about 10 months before the deal was made.

