Muncie man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man was killed after he was stabbed in Muncie Thursday afternoon.

Muncie police said the incident happened on West 7th Street shortly after noon.

Police found the unnamed suspect, covered with blood, a short distance away from the scene.

The victim is believed to be in his 20s police said, and his name was not released. 

