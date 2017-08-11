Muncie man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody

Fair
A man was killed after he was stabbed in Muncie Thursday afternoon.
(PHOTO/Muncie Star Press)
Muncie police said the incident happened on West 7th Street shortly after noon.
Police found the unnamed suspect, covered with blood, a short distance away from the scene.
The victim is believed to be in his 20s police said, and his name was not released.
