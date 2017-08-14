Delphi case tip leads to arrest in 2007 cold case murder

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- Thanks to tips still pouring in for the killings two Delphi teens, police arrested a Logansport man in connection with an unrelated homicide from 10 years ago.

The Cass County prosecutor's office filed charges Thursday against 39-year-old Kevin Sellers in the 2007 shooting death of his uncle, 50-year-old David Sellers.

Prosecutors say he was questioned Wednesday about the girls' killings and, when told about evidence in David Sellers' death, said: "I surrender" and discussed his uncle's death.

According to court documents, Kevin Sellers was the sole beneficiary of his uncle's estate. He has since sold the house where the murder occurred.

Investigators are crediting one of the thousands of tips they've received in the Delphi murder investigation with helping to crack the case that had gone cold.

"In order to solve a cold case it often takes a lot of effort and a lot of hard work on the part of many individuals," said Cass County Prosecutor Lisa Swaim. "In this case that is absolutely the case."

Kevin Sellers is being held without bond at the Cass County Jail. His trial is set to begin on November 8.

Police are still investigating the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. They vanished Feb. 13 while hiking near their hometown of Delphi. Searches began that evening when the girls didn't show back up at their agreed-upon meeting location to be picked up by family. They searched through the night, unable to find any trace of Libby and Abby.

The next morning, search crews found the girls' bodies on a piece of private property, less than a mile from where they were last seen alive.

In mid-July, police released a sketch of the suspect.

Sellers isn't charged in that case.

Indiana State Police released a picture of a suspect, which was taken by Liberty on her cell phone. She also captured a man's voice saying "down the hill" during what police call "criminal activity." You can listen to that recording and see the photo below.

Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information, to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

