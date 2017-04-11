Delphi, Indiana: Indiana Landmarks to repair Delphi's Monon High Bridge

DELPHI, Ind. -- The bridge where two murdered Delphi, Indiana girls were last seen will be rescued and repaired.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge in February. They were supposed to meet family to be picked up, but didn't show up. Their bodies were found the next day farther along Deer Creek.

DELPHI | A look at the property where the bodies of two missing teen girls were found | MAP: Where the two bodies of the teen girls were found near Delphi, Indiana

The bridge, which was built in 1891, is currently owned by CSX, but the railroad vacated it in 1987.

Indiana Landmarks put the bridge on the 10 Most Endangered List in 2016.

"As soon as we have title, we’ll repair the deteriorated stone and iron pier—one of the bridge’s main supports—that caused us to list it as endangered," Tommy Kleckner, the director of Indiana Landmarks’ western regional office, said in a release.

Indiana Landmarks will put up a temporary fence at the north end of the bridge. There will be a sign on the bridge to warn against trespassing. The bridge will eventually re-open as part of Delphi's trail system.

The repairs are expected to cost $121,000. Indiana Landmarks expects to have the title for the bridge by the end of June. Indiana Landmarks will front the cost of the repairs and hopes to recover the cost through grants.

“While the High Bridge has been a popular destination for generations, including the period when it carried trains, it has never been considered a safe structure for pedestrians. This project will temporarily close off access in order to make it a much safer place for people of all ages to enjoy,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby.

The bridge sits 63 feet above Deer Creek.

Indiana State Police released a picture of a suspect, which was taken by Liberty on her cell phone. She also captured a man's voice saying "down the hill" during what police call "criminal activity." You can listen to that recording and see the photo below.

Indiana State Police ask anyone who recognizes the man or the voice, or who may have any other information, to call the Tip Line at (844) 459-5786 or 1-800-225-5324 (800-Call FBI). Tips can also be emailed to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Information can be reported anonymously.

Delphi girls murdered: What is the evidence? | Delphi murders have parents watching kids closer | Report Delphi tips to police, not social media | Security concerns on Delphi trails after murders | Don’t share the Delphi suspect ‘sketches’ | German family friend: ‘She was a good kid’ | See somebody walking near Delphi? Call police | Prosecutor: Don’t harass people about Delphi | ISP on Delphi murders: "Everyone is a suspect" | PHOTOS: Motorcycle fundraiser for families of Delphi murder victims | Search warrant served at Delphi home in connection to teen murders, no arrests made | Friend of killed Delphi girl: ‘I question everything’ | State Police say an Amber Alert would not have done ‘any good’ | A look at the property where the bodies of two missing teen girls were found | ISP wants to speak to this man and anyone who was near Delphi trail when two teens went missing | Community in shock after bodies of two missing teens found | Community concerned about safety as police search for suspect in death of teens | MAP: Where the two bodies of the teen girls were found near Delphi, Indiana | Why wasn’t an Amber Alert issued when girls were reported missing in Carroll County? | Delphi Timeline: Teen girls found dead after disappearing while hiking |Two bodies found during search for Carroll County teens | MISSING: Two 13-year-old girls dropped off to go hiking near Carroll County trail