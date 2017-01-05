FBI removes documents during search of Building Commissioner's Office in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. –- The Building Commissioner's Office in Muncie was temporarily closed Thursday as FBI agents conducted a search.

Agents came out of the office around noon with boxes, some of which were marked 'building permits' and 'monthly reports' from 2015 and 2015.

Sources told Call 6 Investigates that the home of Building Commissioner Craig Nichols was searched as well.

The FBI has not said what it was looking for, but Nichols faced a federal lawsuit last year that accused him of colluding with other city officials to prevent companies from getting city demolition contracts so that he could have them for his own companies. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

In a statement released to the media, Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler said the city, "intends to cooperate fully in this investigation, and looks forward to a complete and early resolution of any issues."

It will likely take the FBI months to review the documents seized today and they may, or may not, issue indictments.