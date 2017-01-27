Demolition, rebuilding of Rockville Road to begin Monday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Repairs for the Rockville Road Bridge will begin Monday, less than three weeks after a large vehicle crashed into it on Indianapolis's west side.

Road crews will be removing concrete and steel from the east side of the bridge, before performing new construction work on the deck.

After that is done, crews will make similar repairs to the middle pier area of the bridge. While that work is being completed, one lane of northbound and southbound traffic will be closed overnight.

Some of the bridge deck over I-465 will be removed, which will require overnight closures. More details for that will come later, INDOT said.

According to a spokesperson, the damages to the Rockville Road bridge are more extensive than a typical claim of damage to state property. INDOT is documenting all costs afterward, and using an invoice instead of an estimate for the damage.