Deputies search for driver who hit home, ran from scene in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Deputies in Bartholomew County are searching for a driver who hit a house on South Jonesville Road and then ran from the scene.

Deputies were called to the scene of the accident around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses say the vehicle struck the home and the driver got out and ran. No one inside the home was injured.

The driver has not been located.

The car caused extensive damage to the side of the home and hit a gas line. Vectren was called to repair the gas line damage.