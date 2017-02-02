Despite Facebook post, Boone Co. assessor's office vans are legitimate

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- A man driving around Boone County neighborhoods saying he works for the Boone County Assessor's Office is legitimate, a sheriff spokesperson said, despite what appears on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

Wednesday night, the Boone County Sheriff's Office posted a warning of suspicious activity on its Facebook page, saying a man had been driving around neighborhoods in Zionsville, claiming to be with the assessor's office and asking to enter their homes and take photos. The post said to contact the Boone County Dispatch Center if this person contacts you.

When contacted for more information, the Boone County Sheriff Office's public information officer said the vans are legitimate. He said there was confusion with the county assessor's office.

Even though the vans are real, it's important to ask for identification for anybody wanting to enter your home.

If somebody is wanting to enter your home, you can call police for your protection.

The post from Boone County is embedded below: