Devour Indy combines 3 restaurant events into 1

INDIANAPOLIS -- George Stergiopoulos has been in the food business in Indianapolis since the late 1980s.

When you step into his family's restaurant, Greek Islands, just south of downtown, you can expect some tradition and open arms.

"My dad always used to say, 'It's a place where people come as strangers and leave as friends,'" he said.

Since the beginning, he's been onboard with Devour Downtown.

"We've been doing it since Day 1," Stergiopoulos said. It's been a wonderful, wonderful thing. All kinds of restaurants showcase what they have and make special menus."

The Devour Downtown, Northside Nights and Chowdown Midtown menus typically feature three-course meals at a discounted price.

This year, the three events have meshed into one.

"It seems like it might keep everyone in their own area because I work downtown," said Cody Fawlor, a Fishers resident. "Fortunately, I'm able to come to these restaurants but if it was just Northside Nights going on I probably wouldn't be eating here right now."

The group that organizes the Devour events, the Indiana Restaurant Association, said it was time for the change.

"We're trying to switch it up to make sure everyone is included in what is typically two of the slowest weeks of the hospitality season for the year," said Elise Shrock of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Devour Indy runs through Feb. 5. It returns again for two weeks in August.

But it's all Greek to Stergiopoulos, who said he's proud to be part of the Devour event, despite the changes to make it all-encompassing over a shorter period.

"I think it works for everybody, Stergiopoulos said. "I think everybody makes their wish list and they want to go where they want to try. Get out there and try new things."