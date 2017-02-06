Did you see the meteor Monday morning?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Did you see it?

The Chicago office of the National Weather Service posted a video of a green meteor across the sky Monday morning, seen from Lisle, Ill.

The National Weather Service said it was seen in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana around 2:30 a.m. EST.

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017