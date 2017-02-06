Did you see the meteor Monday morning?

Clear
The Chicago office of the National Weather Service posted a video of a green meteor across the sky Monday morning, seen from Lisle, Ill.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Did you see it?
The National Weather Service said it was seen in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana around 2:30 a.m. EST.
Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017
228 am - Here's video of the meteor! Taken in Plover, Wisconsin #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/AQ6gh5Vk8p— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 6, 2017
Here's another amazing dash cam video of the meteor this morning, this one courtesy of the @MGPD1895! pic.twitter.com/qH0rVNVJhY— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017
