Did you see the meteor Monday morning?

Matt McKinney
10:30 AM, Feb 6, 2017

The Chicago office of the National Weather Service posted a video of a green meteor across the sky Monday morning, seen from Lisle, Ill.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Did you see it? 

The Chicago office of the National Weather Service posted a video of a green meteor across the sky Monday morning, seen from Lisle, Ill. 

The National Weather Service said it was seen in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana around 2:30 a.m. EST.

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News